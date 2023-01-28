The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a recap of all the contestants who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK 2023 – SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer UK is the show where celebrities put on show-stopping musical performances… all while keeping their identity a secret.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After four episodes, here’s a recap of who’s been unmasked so far…

The Masked Singer UK 2023 contestants unmasked!

Ghost – Chris Kamara

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the opening episode of the series, Ghost became the first character to be unmasked as football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara.

Talking about taking part in the show Kammy said: “My grandkids, we’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!”

He added: “I’m not the best at keeping secrets so I’m not sure what will shock them most, taking part in the show or keeping it a secret.”

Piece of Cake – Lulu

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the second episode of the series, Piece of Cake became the second character to be unmasked as singing legend Lulu.

Lulu said of taking part: “It’s adorable. I loved watching the show and my grandchildren love watching the show. They love it and I love it and that’s why I’m here, it’s just such a fun show.”

She added: “It was funny they [the panel] didn’t get me straight away, I thought they’d guess me straight away.”

Cat & Mouse – Martin Kemp & Shirlie Kemp

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the third episode, Cat & Mouse were officially unmasked as couple Martin Kemp & Shirlie Kemp.

After taking off their costumes, Martin said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp knows that they have taken part, Shirlie replied: “No this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.”

Martin added: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.”

Rubbish – Stephen Hendry

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX.

At the end of the fourth episode, Rubbish was unmasked as snooker champion Stephen Hendry.

Stephen said after being unmasked: “I love the show and always watch it. I always say it’s a guilty pleasure and great TV.”

He said of signing up: “[I wanted] to try something completely out of my comfort zone. I have had the opportunity to do other shows that would have put me in that same ‘uncomfortable’ position but being completely hidden made it so much easier for me to let loose and get my head around the challenge.”

Pigeon – Katherine Ryan

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

At the end of the fifth episode, Pigeon was unmasked as comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.

Katherine said: “The Masked Singer is one of very few shows that we can all thoroughly enjoy as a family. I love theatre and thought that even though I’m not a professional singer, I could have some fun and sell it on PERSONALITY while surprising my children with the reveal.”

She added: “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school so she’ll be finding out with everyone else. We watch the show together.”

