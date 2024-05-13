The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live comes to Sky and NOW

Sky has announced an exciting development for fans of The Walking Dead universe, revealing a long-term partnership with AMC Networks.

This collaboration brings the much-anticipated spinoff series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, exclusively to Sky and its streaming service NOW, starting Friday 31 May.

The new series, which features the return of iconic characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, promises an epic narrative focused on their enduring love story amidst the chaos of a post-apocalyptic world. The plot explores their struggles with distance and formidable challenges as they attempt to reconnect in an unrecognizable landscape.

Supporting cast members in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live include Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Breeda Wool, and Andrew Bachelor. The series is led by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, alongside executive producers Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath, and Greg Nicotero.

Additionally, from Sunday 19 May, fans will have the opportunity to binge all eleven seasons of the original The Walking Dead series. Later in the year, Sky and NOW will also host other franchise spin-offs, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City, further expanding the universe for dedicated followers.

Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, commented on the news: “The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City.”