Meet the cast of The Fortune Hotel on ITV

High-stakes reality series The Fortune Hotel transports viewers to a lavish Caribbean resort where glamour, opulence, and deception abound.

Advertisements

Hosted by Stephen Manan, 10 pairs of contestants will compete for a £250,000 jackpot hidden in one of several briefcases. Each episode features intense challenges and strategic case swaps at the Lady Luck bar, where contestants must outwit one another to avoid the Early Checkout Card, which abruptly ends their stay.

Monday-Thursday at 9PM on ITV1, viewers will enjoy a privileged perspective, fully aware of each contestant’s moves and motives.

Meet the contestants below…

Jae and Cherish

Cherish & Jae

Instagram usernames: @itsreallyayaaaa | @soundofjae

Jae and Cherish, both aged 30, are best friends from South London. Jae works as a singer-songwriter, while Cherish is an artist.

They joined the game show to embark on a new adventure and potentially win a significant amount of money, which they plan to invest in their personal and professional lives. They also look forward to helping their families with their winnings.

Advertisements

Claire and Daniel

Dan & Claire

Instagram username: @danielandclairewhite

Married couple Claire and Daniel, both 43, come from Gloucestershire where Claire is a Commercial Director and Daniel is a Barrister.

They see The Fortune Hotel as an opportunity for adventure and a rare chance to spend quality time together without their children. If they win, they plan to pay off their mortgage and contribute to charity.

Gary and Lesley

Lesley & Gary

Instagram usernames: @garyleeder1 | @lesleyannlawrence

Gary, 60, and Lesley, 55, are partners from Suffolk looking to add excitement to their lives through new experiences.

Advertisements

Gary was particularly eager to escape cabin fever, while Lesley was happy to go along with the plan. They aim to use the prize money to secure early retirement and support their family financially.

Jen and Susan

Susan & Jen

Instagram username: @jennandsusan_fortunehotel

Jen, 44, an Executive Assistant, and Susan, 39, an Investigator, are best friends from Lanarkshire.

They were drawn to the show by the mix of competition and luxury at a tropical resort. Winning the prize money would allow them to clear mortgages and provide unforgettable experiences for their families.

Scott and Tommy

Tommy & Scott

Instagram usernames: @sc0tt_sweeney | @tommylawsonnn

Advertisements

Best friends Scott and Tommy, both 19 and from North London, joined the show for a chance to win big while enjoying a luxury vacation.

Scott works as a bartender, and Tommy is a hairstylist apprentice. Their strategy was to blend into the fun atmosphere while aiming for the grand prize.

Abbie and Tracey

Abbie & Tracy

Instagram usernames: @traceyros3 | @abbi3333333

Mother and daughter duo, Tracey, 51, a Skincare Consultant, and Abbie, 18, a student and part-time Skincare Consultant from Cardiff, saw the game show as a chance for adventure and potential financial gain.

They hope to use the prize money for personal treats and to support family goals.

Advertisements

Chloe and Louie

Louie & Chloe

Instagram username: @chloeandlouie_fortunehotel

Business partners Chloe, 38, an Aesthetics Practitioner and Educator, and Louie, 22, a Skincare Specialist from Bolton, were motivated by the dual allure of a free holiday and the competition’s financial incentives.

They plan to spend their potential winnings on lavish personal treats, saying they would “blow it on having a fabulous time”.

Samm and Aysha

Aisha & Samm

Instagram username: @sammandaysha_fortunehotel

London-based married couple Samm and Aysha, both 30 and working as content creators, viewed the show as an adventurous quasi-honeymoon.

They hope to win the prize money to support their family financially and invest in business ventures.

Advertisements

Jo-Anne and Will

Jo-Anne & Will

Instagram username: @joandwill_fortunehotel

Jo-Anne, 55, a Technical Instructor and Mental Health Worker, and her son Will, 20, a Digital Marketing Executive and Events Organiser from Sheffield, saw the show as a unique opportunity to bond and potentially benefit financially.

They hope to use any winnings to support personal and philanthropic causes following a recent stay in hospital.

Adam and Michael

Michael & Adam

Instagram username: @thenakedbuilders

Best friends Adam, 37, a Bricklayer, and Michael, 35, a Landscaper from Bognor Regis, embraced the show as a break from everyday life and a chance to bond further.

They hope to use the winnings to provide unforgettable experiences for their families, including a trip to Disney.

Advertisements

The Fortune Hotel airs every Monday-Thursday at 9PM on ITV1.