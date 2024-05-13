ITV drama Red Eye set for second series

ITV’s new thriller Red Eye, starring Richard Armitage, has been a resounding success, prompting bosses to plan a second series even before the first has concluded.

The show, which fills the coveted Sunday night drama slot, features Richard Armitage as Dr. Matthew Nolan, a doctor entangled in a murder accusation and an international conspiracy during a night flight to China.

Viewers and critics alike have praised the six-part series, with its gripping narrative and high-octane suspense.

An ITV insider commented on the early success, telling The Sun: “Having a follow-up series is a no-brainer for ITV, though it is somewhat unusual to be asking for a sequel before the debut series has finished airing.

“But bosses can already get a sense of how well it has been received by the viewing figures on their streaming service, ITVX.”

Red Eye marks the television debut of British screenwriter Peter A. Dowling, known for his work on films like Black and Blue and Flightplan, and is produced by Bad Wolf.

The storyline of series one plunges Dr. Nolan into a web of intrigue after a car crash in Beijing leads to his arrest at London’s Heathrow Airport for a murder he insists he did not commit. The plot thickens with a series of in-flight deaths and escalates into a full-blown conspiracy involving MI5 and international politics.

The cast also includes Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li, a London officer tasked with escorting Nolan back to Beijing, and Jemma Moore as Jess Li, a reporter and Hana’s sister, who finds herself dangerously close to uncovering the conspiracy.

Lesley Sharp plays Madeline Delaney, the head of MI5, who risks everything to help unravel the plot.

Red Eye airs Sunday nights at 9PM on ITV1 and is available now on ITVX.