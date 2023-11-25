Who will be voted off Strictly Come Dancing in tonight's results?

The next Strictly Come Dancing elimination in tonight’s results is set to be a close one.

Last week saw broadcaster Angela Rippon become the latest celeb to be sent home in the show’s Blackpool special.

This week the remaining couples are back in London with a brand new routine for them all.

Six pairs remain and unlike in past weeks there’s no clear favourite to be going home.

Bookies Betway made Angela Scanlon the narrow tip to be eliminated with Annabel Croft close behind.

Neither have been in the bottom two dance off yet, with Bobby Brazier having to perform to stay in the competition last weekend.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “Last weekend Angela Rippon got her last taste of the dance floor, but it now seems the spotlight is on the other Angela as the latest odds show she is the 5/4 favourite to go next.

“Angela and Carlos will Cha-cha-cha their way through Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ on Saturday night, and it will need to be nothing short of show-stopping to dodge the bottom two!”

Yeomans continued: “Among the remaining dance dynamos, Ellie is cruising, Layton is on fire, and even though Bobby was in the dance-off last week, he now has the Couple’s Choice dance and punters are expecting a bounce back. It therefore leaves Annabel and Nigel as the remaining contestants most likely to join Angela in the danger zone this weekend.

“Though Annabel has been a dance floor darling, punters clearly think this week might be her swan song and she is currently the second favourite at 2/1 to be next out. Nigel, once the show’s hotshot and favourite to win, has failed to build on his early success and now faces odds of 9/2 to take his final bow.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The results follow on Sunday night at 7:20PM. The Sunday show will also feature Hollywood glam-inspired routine from the professional dancers, with Texas performing in the ballroom.

The Strictly winner will be crowned in next month’s final.