Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back live on TV tonight on BBC One – here’s all you need to know!

Following the excitement of the Blackpool special, only six couples remain in the competition, each eager to showcase their skills on the dance floor once more.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to guide viewers through the intense competition as the quest for the coveted Glitter Ball trophy reaches new heights. With the quarter-final just around the corner, the pressure is mounting for the contestants.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will be scrutinizing each performance, prepared to score the dancers out of ten.

Last weekend’s show saw Angela Rippon Kai Widdrington being eliminated in the dance-off. Who will be the next couple to leave the show?

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

After seven eliminations and one unplanned exit, currently a total of six celebs are remaining in the competition.

They include EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier – who was in last week’s dance off – actor Nigel Harman and tennis ace Annabel Croft.

Finishing this year’s line up are soap actress Ellie Leach actor Layton Williams and TV host Angela Scanlon.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances

Here’s week 10’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full:

Nigel and Katya: Rumba to It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion – Stream/Download

Angela and Carlos: Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: American Smooth to It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Argentine Tango to Bills, Bills Bills by Destiny’s Child – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Paso Doble to España Cañi by Trad – Stream/Download

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 25 November at 7:30PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the earlier time of 7:20PM with the latest results show as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The panel – Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig – will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

Plus, there will be a Hollywood glam-inspired routine from the pros while this weekend’s musical performance comes from Texas.