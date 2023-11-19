Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This weekend, the seven remaining duos took to the dance floor again, aiming to wow both the viewers and judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Saturday night’s show featured all the celebrities and their professional partners showcasing their routines at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom, as Strictly made its much-awaited return to the venue.

In tonight’s results show, the judges’ scores for the latest dances were amalgamated with the outcomes of the viewer vote.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tonight?

Those in the bottom two were Bobby Brazier and her dance partner Dianne Buswell and Angela Rippon and her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

At the end of the dance off, it was Angela Rippon who left Strictly Come Dancing this week.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed their routines again. Bobby and his dance partner Dianne performed their Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham! Angela and her dance partner Kai performed their American Smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a unanimous decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Bobby and Dianne: “Well, there’s a standout performance for me that I can’t ignore and the couple that I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne.”

Motsi said: “I felt that both couples danced so beautifully. Really one of the most beautiful dance offs we have had. I am going to save Bobby and Dianne.”

Anton said: “Well again, I thought it was a marvellous dance off. Both couples danced very, very well. I thought Bobby and Dianne danced excellently again. I thought that Angela and Kai’s dance was beautiful and Angela even thanked one of the other dancers for lifting her and putting her down so gracefully which I thought was absolutely beautiful. For me the couple I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Bobby and Dianne: “I would also have saved Bobby and Dianne.”

Speaking after her exit, Angela said: “I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession.

“I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was forty years ago, that was a different time! He [Kai] wasn’t even born then! But actually being this side of the competition, this side of the programme has been really an eye opener for me in so many different ways.

“Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I’ve come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I’ve done. It’s absolutely fabulous. They support us, they encourage us all the time – it’s absolutely wonderful. But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here [to Kai].”

“He’s [Kai] an old soul on young shoulders. He’s 28 and I’m 79, there’s a 51 year difference in our ages. He has looked after me so brilliantly, he’s a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he’s a terrific teacher… and he has the patience of a saint! All I can say is that you’ve [to Kai] got me here so don’t you dare cry! He and his partner, Nadiya, are in every sense of the word beautiful people and I am so pleased to have you in my life.”

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.