Fans threaten I'm A Celebrity boycott over Nigel Farage

I’m A Celebrity fans are threatening to boycott this year’s show after signing up Nigel Farage.

Former politician Nigel Farage is one of ten confirmed celebrities on this year’s new line up.

However many aren’t happy with the ex leader of the Brexit Party heading into the jungle with #BoycottImACeleb trending across social media.

Nigel Farage

One fan wrote on X (former Twitter): “Will not be watching this year @ITV and hope many others do not. #BoycottImACeleb

Agreed a second: “I’ve watched every series of this. Love Ant & Dec but I won’t be watching this year. Nigel Farage is a step too far. Wrong decision ITV.”

Another posted: “#BoycottImACeleb this is a new low. He is no celebrity-ITV are promoting divisive hatred. Boycott this series.”

“This will be the first time in years that im not watching I’m a Celeb. I refuse to sit and see ant & dec laugh and joke with a man as vile as nigel farage,” a third wrote.

In response to the complaints, ITV said: “I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen.

“As with any camp mate, viewers are invited to form their own opinions when the show begins on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Nigel has revealed why he signed up for the show.

He says ahead of heading into the jungle: “I want to test myself. Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful. But I have never been tested in quite this way. It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am.”

Reflecting on why he thinks viewers will vote for him, he adds: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials! My crime was to stand against an establishment view and I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be, so I have been a little bit demonised.

“I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble.

“And the idea that somehow the things I represent – mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty, the ‘little Englander’ – all those accusations that have been flung at me over the years just aren’t true. If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”

Further celebrities taking part the 2023 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include television presenter Josie Gibson, EastEnders star Danielle Harold, restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent and TV star Sam Thompson.

Completing the cast are soap star Nick Pickard, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, First Dates maÃ®tre d Fred Sirieix, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes and YouTuber Nella Rose.

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday, 19 November.