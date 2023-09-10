I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up of rumoured celebrities revealed

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 is on its way – who’s on the line up this year?

Fresh from its recent all star series, I’m A Celebrity 2023 will be back on ITV this autumn with a brand new line up of stars in the Australian jungle.

No names have been officially confirmed for the show just yet but a number of rumoured celebrities have been linked to the cast.

Here we round up all the celebrities rumoured so far…

Who’s on I’m A Celebrity 2023? Rumoured line up!

Josie Gibson

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is reportedly in “advanced talks” to join I’m A Celebrity’s line up. The former Big Brother winner has apparently been offered a £100,000 deal to head down under, according to The Sun newspaper.

Danny Cipriani

Rugby star Danny Cipriani has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity’s 2023 seson with after agreeing a ‘six-figure deal’, according to the Mail Online.

“Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series,” said an insider.

Danielle Harold

Fresh from her win at the National Television Awards, soap actress Danielle Harold is being tipped to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity this autumn, reports the Daily Mirror.

A source shared: “As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour.”

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce in EastEnders

Frankie Dettori

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori has been tipped to take part in the new series of the jungle show after retiring from racing earlier this year.

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall, who has appeared as Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap for 25 years, could be the latest soap star in the jungle.

A source told The Sun: “Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Olivia Attwood

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has put herself forward for the show after previously appearing on its spin-off.

Could Olivia Attwood be on I’m A Celebrity this year?

“I would like to do the Jungle for real,” she said. “Because I did that challenge [on Extra Camp] I’d like to test myself. I’m so stubborn I know I wouldn’t go back to camp without any star because I’m so stubborn with myself.”

Nadiya Hussain

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain says she previously turned down I’m A Celebrity but regretted saying no. Could we see her join the show this autumn?

In an interview with The Guardian, Nadiya explained: “I got asked to do I’m A Celebrity [in 2020], and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales, if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on ITV in the autumn, typically launching in November.

Ant and Dec are confirmed to return to host the show in Australia once again.