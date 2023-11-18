Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, seven will become six as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time as the show returns to Blackpool for performances at the iconic Tower ballroom.

Ahead of the routines, Angela Rippon is the huge favourite to be eliminated this weekend.

Bookies Betway have unveiled the latest odds with the broadcaster odds-on to be sent home after two appearances in the dance-off in as many weeks.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “This weekend, the glittering competition moves to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, and as we enter week 9, the heat is on with only the strongest couples still in the running.

“Angela Rippon has undoubtedly wowed audiences and exceeded many people’s expectations since the show’s start. However, as we approach the climax of this season, she faces fierce competition from Ellie, Nigel, and Layton and finds herself the odds-on favourite at 1/2 to leave next.

“Bobby’s recent performances have not seen him improve much week on week, but he and Dianne are still attracting punters support, which only leaves Angela Scanlon (6/1) and Annabell Croft (5/2) as potential saviours for Angela Rippon this week.

“The 79 year old TV presenter outscored Annabel last week and will need to do so again as she takes on the American Smooth to ‘Tea for Two’ by Ella Fitzgerald this Saturday, needing a standout performance to dodge the bottom two!”

Meanwhile, Ellie Leach remains the current favourite to win the series in next month’s final.

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:40PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 19 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. Sunday’s show will also see the professional dancers perform a poignant opening routine while Madness will perform in the ballroom.