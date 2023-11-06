Matt Hancock tipped for Strictly Come Dancing's next series

Matt Hancock is being tipped to hit the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in 2024.

Fresh from his stint on I’m A Celebrity and after finishing third on SAS Who Dares Wins, the politician is being backed to remain on the television circuit.

Bookmakers William Hill are expecting him to appear in Strictly Come Dancing next year.

Hancock produced some viral moments in finishing in the top three in this year’s edition of the Channel 4 series, and the Ballroom looks his most likely next destination on our screens at 5/1.

The former Health Secretary has a well-known liking for horse racing and is 6/1 to host ITV Racing at some point next year.

The This Morning rumour mill has not evaded Hancock either, and he is 16/1 to host the show next year, with his odds of becoming a permanent member of the Eastenders cast also 16/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Off the back of Matt Hancock’s third place finish in this year’s SAS Who Dares Wins, we expect the former Health Secretary to continue his TV journey into 2024, with an appearance on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing his most likely destination at 5/1.

“Hancock is also known to be a horse racing fan and we make him 6/1 to join the ITV Racing team at some point next year.

“He may be Cheshire-born, but Hancock is 16/1 to fulfil an acting role and appear as a permanent cast member on Eastenders, whilst the same odds apply for him to be the new face of This Morning.”

For now, Strictly’s current series continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.