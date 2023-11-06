Ellie Leach odds-on favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie Leach is now the odds-on favourite to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Saturday night saw the soap star top the latest Strictly leaderboard with an American Smooth, scoring a near-perfect 39 points.

It’s seen the actress become odds-on with bookmakers William Hill to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing – the first time this series that any contestant has been priced below evens to win the show.

Previous favourite Nigel Harman remains a 4/1 shot after scoring a steady 33 points on Saturday, with Bobby Brazier drifting significantly from 2/1 to 9/2.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Ellie Leach has really started to assert her dominance in this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing after posting scores of 38 and 39 in the past fortnight.

“Having leapfrogged Nigel Harman into the top of the betting last week, the Coronation Street actress is now just 4/6 with us to win the Glitterball Trophy this year – the lowest price we’ve had on any contestant to win the show so far.

“Nigel Harman remains 4/1 with us after scoring 33 points in week seven’s show, with another previous favourite – Bobby Brazier – drifting heavily from 2/1 to 9/2.”

This weekend marks the half-way point of the 2023 series as Strictly as the competition heats up and the remaining celebs dance to make it through to the iconic Blackpool special.

The performances air at 6:05PM on Saturday ahead of the latest results show at 7:15PM on Sunday night.

Sunday’s episode will open with a beautiful Remembrance Sunday routine from the professional dancers, and there’s a special performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.