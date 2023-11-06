First I'm A Celebrity contestant 'REVEALED' as they land in Australia

The first I’m A Celebrity 2023 contestant has reportedly landed in Australia.

Ant & Dec will be back to host the brand new series this month with a start date now confirmed for Sunday, 19 November.

While there may be almost two weeks still to go, the first rumoured stars are already arriving in Australia.

The Mirror reports that jockey Frankie Dettori has been spotted in Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup ahead of travelling to Brisbane for I’m A Celebrity.

Frankie was first linked to the series back in September.

A source said at the time: “Frankie is a superstar signing for jungle casting producers as he is a legend in the horse racing world and would be reality TV gold.

“He might be pint-sized, but his personality is larger than life and he has real charm and a sense of humour.”

For now, no names have been officially confirmed for the cast.

ITV are expected to only unveil the line up the week before launch.

Alongside Frankie, more rumoured names on this year’s I’m A Celebrity include columnist and media personality Grace Dent, politician Nigel Farage, TV personality Fred Sirieix, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and drag queen The Vivienne.

Also tipped for a stint down under are rugby star Danny Cipriani, soap star Alan Halsall, presenter Josie Gibson, singer and TV presenter Marvin Humes and soap actress Danielle Harold.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV later this month.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show will launch on Sunday, 19 November and continue nightly for around three weeks.

The famous faces will say goodbye to their plush pads and luxuries as they move into the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

All the usual bushtucker trials will be back and the winner will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.