I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date REVEALED for new series!

The start date for I’m A Celebrity 2023 has been officially confirmed!

The highly anticipated return of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is upon us, heralding the arrival of a fresh lineup of celebrities ready to engage in the ultimate test of entertainment.

Resuming its iconic setting in Australia, the celebrities will bid adieu to their lavish lifestyles and embrace the challenge of the Australian jungle for up to three weeks, encountering a myriad of specially crafted surprises along the way.

Once settled within the legendary jungle camp, the contestants will find themselves disconnected from the outside world, their destinies at the mercy of viewers who wield the power to subject them to the feared Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 start date

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return to TV on Sunday, 19 November on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series will continue nightly throughout the winter for around three weeks.

The illustrious duo, BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec, are back to bring the unfolding tales to life each night.

As the adventure unfolds, the question looms: Who will emerge as the crowned King or Queen of the Jungle this year?

Those rumoured for this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall, First Dates maître d Fred Sirieix, This Morning star Josie Gibson and soap star Danielle Harold.

They’re joined by JLS star Marvin Humes, food critic Grace Dent, reality star Sam Thompson, TV personality Fred Sirieix, Drag Race UK winnerThe Vivienne, Rugby star Danny Cipriani and TV personality Olivia Attwood, who could make a return after last year’s short stint.

Plus, astronaut Tim Peake is said to be on Ant & Dec’s wishlist.

Last year’s highlights included Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock arriving in camp as late arrivals, hilarious Bushtucker Trials like Horrifying Heights and Grot Yoga, and Jill Scott being crowned Queen of the Jungle.