Four housemates face a double eviction on Big Brother this week.

Fresh from Monday’s Halloween twist and surprise eviction, this evening saw housemates nominate for the latest time.

Each was called into the diary room to give their two votes on Tuesday.

Tonight’s episode saw Big Brother reveal who nominated who and which housemates facing eviction.

Who’s up for eviction on Big Brother this week

Revealed in tonight’s extended episode of Big Brother, the housemates learned that Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish received the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week.

Dylan received seven nominations from Henry, Noky, Chanelle, Matty, Jenkin, Yinrun and Trish.

Noky received six nominations from Olivia, Jenkin, Dylan, Paul, Jordan and Tom.

Trish received five nominations from Olivia, Chanelle, Dylan, Paul and Tom.

Paul received four nominations from Noky, Henry, Yinrun and Trish.

Additionally, Olivia and Jenkin both received one nomination.

See a full run down of who nominated who on Big Brother this week here.

Voting for this week’s eviction opens at 10:15pm tonight (1 November) exclusively via the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the house.

In another twist, TWO housemates will be leaving the house on Friday night.

Viewers can then watch AJ Odudu and Will Best grill the evictees in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode there was more ‘love triangle’ drama for Henry, Jordan and Matty as Henry confided in Trish with his feelings. Plus, we saw the continued fallout from Kerry’s eviction.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The next live show airs on Friday at 9PM.

Meanwhile, this weekend will see the start of an epic new ‘Hunger Games’ twist ahead of the show’s grand final later this month.