Dylan has gone in on Noky has he nominated her for Friday’s Big Brother eviction.

Last night saw the most dramatic episode of Big Brother this series as a Halloween twist shocked the house.

Noky was set a secret task by Big Brother, teaming up with Trish to dish out three ‘killer nominations’.

They put Dylan, Olivia and Kerry up for the public vote with Kerry leaving the house last night in a surprise eviction.

In the aftermath, Dylan raged at Trish while tonight he turns his sights on Noky.

Another eviction looms on Friday and Dylan doesn’t hold back in the Diary Room when it comes to his nomination.

Voting for Noky, he says: “I believe in my heart that Noky put me up for eviction last week.

“Noky has again had some sort of problem with me that has not been voiced, not been said. She’s sat next to me, she’s smiled. She literally leaned on me to go to sleep yesterday in Halloween, knowing all along that she had put me up for eviction.

“Two-faced, game-playing Noky is my choice.”

As for who else nominated who, the latest nominations will play out in full in tonight’s (Wednesday) highlights episode.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that this Friday night will see the first DOUBLE eviction of the series as two housemates are shown the door.

It means we’ll have said goodbye to four housemates in just seven days after Hallie’s eviction last Friday and Kerry’s exit last night.

After her exit, Kerry appeared on Big Brother’s Late & Live for her first interview.

Insisting she was happy to leave, Kerry said: “Honestly, I am genuinely, I was so ready to come out. It was the best experience, ever. I wouldn’t change a thing… but I was ready to get out.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.