There’s a brand new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Fresh from the Halloween special, where it was Zara McDermott who became the latest celebrity to be eliminated, there’s been a shake up in the odds.

After impressing at the weekend and topping the scoreboard, former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach is the new favourite to win the show.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “Ellie & Vito got the highest ever scoring Salsa in Halloween week history last Saturday, and their continued strong performances have seen them jump to the top of the betting market, with punters making them the duo to beat!

“After a slowish start, people are really getting behind her now and she’s currently the 7/4 favourite to win the show, as Bobby slips into the second favourite position at 2/1.

“Ellie trails only Layton in score average and continues to improve every week. She and Vito received 37-38 in her last two dances as opposed to 32-30 for Bobby and 29-30 for Nigel, highlighting the gap opening up in scoring power.

“There is no doubt that Nigel and Bobby have their supporters, but it seems increasingly clear that neither of them is the sort to put up perfect 10s every week and popularity can only take you so far!

“It will be interesting to see the responses from Ellie’s competitors in this week’s show because there needs to be a significant improvement from her fellow contestants or Ellie might find herself simply waltzing away with this year’s Glitter Ball Trophy!”

Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Strictly returns this Saturday night on BBC One with its latest live show as the series reaches its half-way point.

Each weekend, the celebrity and their professional dance partners showcase their moves, aiming to impress the judges and home audience.

The performances will be scored by the Strictly Come Dancing judges: Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,and Craig Revel Horwood. Subsequently, the audience gets to cast their votes.

On Sunday nights, the pairs with the least points face each other in a dance-off, culminating in one pair being eliminated.