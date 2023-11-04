Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest live show.

So far, five pairs have exited the competition. This evening, the remaining dance pairs showcased a fresh array of captivating ballroom and Latin numbers.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returned to present the most recent instalment of the show, where the couples aimed to edge closer to the anticipated Blackpool special.

The nine remaining celebrity contestants and their professional counterparts took to the stage, hoping to once again win the points from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

As always, the judges issued their scores out of 10 which will be added to the viewers’ votes in the results where last week it was Zara McDermott who left Strictly.

Tonight’s Strictly spoilers!

Tonight’s leaderboard saw Ellie Leach and pro partner Vito Coppola on top once again after scoring a near perfect 39 points for their American Smooth. The pair bettered Layton Williams and Nikita Jasmine who ranked second with 35 marks for their Jive.

But placing bottom at the end of the night were Angela Scanlon and Adam Thomas who both scored 27 points for a Samba and Rumba respectively.

Other performances this weekend included Annabel and Johannes dancing an emotional Couple’s Choice routine, moving gracefully to Wings by Birdy.

Angela R and Kai enchanted with their elegant Waltz, Bobby and Dianne delivered a dramatic Argentine Tango, Krishnan and Lauren showcased their Couple’s Choice dance and Nigel and Katya performed a fiery Tango.

The judges’ marks leave Angela S and Adam at risk of the dance off in tomorrow’s results.

However it could all change when the judges’ marks are combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always the celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns on Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Zara Larsson. Plus, there will be a new Afro-Latin festival routine from the show’s professionals.