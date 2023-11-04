Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back tonight – but what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

After the thrilling Halloween Strictly special last weekend, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to the ballroom, ushering in the mid-series point with ninecouples still in the fray.

This evening, the remaining dance duos grace the stage, aiming to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

With the competition taking unexpected turns and the much-anticipated Blackpool week approaching, the pressure is intensifying.

In Sunday’s results show, the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will have to face the dreaded dance-off before another is sent home.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Going into Week 7 we’re down to nine couples.

They include actor Nigel Harman, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Corrie star Ellie Leach, The One Show host Angela Scanlon and Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas.

Joining them are journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, tennis ace Annabel Croft and theatre performer Layton Williams.

Strictly Come Dancing Dances and songs – Week 7

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Layton and Nikita: Jive to Shake Ur Body by SHY FX, T.Power, Di – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Tango to Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Stream/Download

Adam and Luba: American Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai: Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Samba to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Argentine Tango to Sail by AWOLNATION – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren: Couple’s Choice to You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Couple’s Choice to Wings by Birdy – Stream/Download

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 5 November at 7:05PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

There will also be a magnificent Afro-Latin festival routine from the Strictly professionals and a music performance by Zara Larsson.