Zara Larsson to perform on Strictly Come Dancing next weekend

Zara Larsson is to perform on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Zara Larsson has been confirmed as the latest guest act on next Sunday’s Strictly results (5 November).

She will be performing a song from new album Venus.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Zara Larsson is a Swedish singer and songwriter who rose to prominence at a young age after winning the 2008 season of the talent show Talang, the Swedish version of Got Talent.

Her breakthrough international hit, Lush Life, showcased her powerful vocals and knack for catchy melodies, leading to further chart-toppers like Never Forget You and Symphony, a collaboration with Clean Bandit.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

Pairings confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington, Nigel Harman & Katya Jones, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola and Les Dennis & Nancy Xu.

They’re joined by Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell, Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice, Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima and Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez.

Finishing the 2023 pairings are Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer, Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk and Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe.

Every weekend the celebrity and professional pairings take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress the judges and fansat home.

Every performance will be scored by Strictly Come Dancing panel line up of Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas before viewers at home vote.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairings will each dance again before one is sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 4 November at 7:5PM and Sunday 5 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Midway into the series, the contest remains anyone’s game. The dancing duos return with fresh routines, aiming to dazzle both the judges and the viewers. Join Tess and Claudia for another weekend filled with dance extravaganzas.