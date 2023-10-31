It’s Week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and here are all the latest dances and songs.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back on Saturday with the newest live episode as the nine remaining celebrities showcase fresh routines.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be on hand, meticulously evaluating every performance, as the stars aim to secure their spot for the Blackpool week.

Last week, Zara McDermott made her exit from the contest after a dance-off with Adam Thomas during the Halloween special. On Sunday, another celebrity will bid farewell to the competition.

Here is the latest Strictly Come Dancing song, music and dance list in full…

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 7

Adam and Luba

American Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes

Couple’s Choice to Wings by Birdy – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai

Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos

Samba to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne

Argentine Tango to Sail by AWOLNATION – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito

American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren

Couple’s Choice to You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita

Jive to Shake Ur Body by SHY FX, T.Power, Di – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya

Tango to Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Stream/Download

Meanwhile, ahead of the performances, there’s a brand new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor once more this week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, 4 November at 7:05PM.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show tomorrow at 7:15PM on Sunday, 4 November on BBC One, featuring a magnificent Afro-Latin festival routine from the pro dancers and a special performance from musical guest Zara Larsson.