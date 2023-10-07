Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week 2023 at Tower Ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing returns to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom in 2023!

A date has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing’s latest Blackpool special as the new series kicks off its live shows.

This year has welcomed a brand new cast of fifteen celebrities to the ballroom, competing as ever to impress both the judges and viewers at home.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

When is Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week?

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed it will again be heading to Blackpool this year.

The date of the traditional special is Saturday, 18 November at the Tower Ballroom.

You’ll be able to watch online live on BBC One and iPlayer.

How to get tickets

Meanwhile if you want to be in the audience at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom you can apply for free tickets.

Sign up on the BBC website here with tickets given away for free in a random draw.

If you’re not lucky in the random draw first time you may still get the chance to be in the crowd with the potential release of additional tickets in the run up to the show.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Blackpool: A ballroom dancing icon

Speaking about returning to Blackpool, head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Being in Blackpool takes everything to a whole new level, it’s the home of ballroom dancing and the walls are steeped in history.”

Anton Du Beke agreed: “It’s a wonderful moment in the series as well, but it means so much more than just going to Blackpool, we’re going for the tower ballroom which is such an iconic venue.”

And Craig Revel Horwood added: “The audiences are great and the venue is bigger and I think that’s exciting. And of course it has that wonderful sprung floor, so it’s always great.”

For now, Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.