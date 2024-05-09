The Bear season 3 Disney+ release date and first trailer

A third helping of the FX series The Bear will be released on Disney+ in the UK on 27 June 2024.

The first two hit seasons are currently available for UK viewers on the streaming platform now.

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment said: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney+ join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Season three of FX’s The Bear tracks Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they strive to turn their modest beef stand, The Bear, into a top-tier fine dining venue.

Despite their efforts, staying afloat in the cutthroat restaurant world proves to be a daily struggle. Pushing boundaries, Carmy drives himself and his team to pursue excellence, setting a relentless pace for everyone.

This pursuit of culinary brilliance pushes the team to new heights and tests the strength of their relationships. As the staff expands, each person aims to enhance their service quality, facing an industry where stability is a myth and each day brings fresh challenges and chances. This season will reveal whether they have the resilience and skill needed to see another day.

The series also features Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon appearing in recurring roles.

Watch a first teaser trailer now…

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.