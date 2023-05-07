Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up of rumoured celebrities

Ahead of the show’s launch this autumn, here are the current rumoured celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up.

The last series of Strictly ended with Hamza Yassin lifting the glitterball.

While there’s many months still to go until the 2023 series arrives on screen, rumours have started about who may be taking to the dancefloor.

So who could be on Strictly Come Dancing this year? Here’s a run down of the rumoured names so far…

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up

Amanda Abbington

Actress Amanda Abbington, best known for her role in Sherlock, is reportedly in talks to sign up for Strictly this year. A source told The Sun newspaper that taking part is a “long-held ambition”. Speaking in 2010, Amanda said: “The only thing I’d love to do is Strictly Come Dancing. I love the idea of learning something.”

Sophie Morgan

TV presenter Sophie Morgan has been rumoured as a potential name for this year’s Strictly cast, and would be the show’s first ever wheelchair user to take part. A source told The Sun newspaper: “She is the ideal star to take on the role. Plus, she is very glamorous so will look amazing in the sequined costumes.”

Ade Adepitan hosts Children In Need. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ade Adepitan

Wheelchair basketball player and TV presenter Ade Adepitan has also been tipped as a possible Strictly contestant as the show aims to be more inclusive than ever. An insider told the MailOnline: “Strictly is determined to make this work. They want their programme to be open to all”

Matt and Emma Willis

It’s claimed that Strictly bookers are keen to get a celebrity couple on this year’s line up, with Matt and Emma in the frame. A source told The Sun: “Bosses on the show are always looking at ways to keep the format fresh and they loved the idea of having a celebrity couple competing against one another.”

Emma previously said it’s her “dream” to do Strictly but had so far struggled to fit it into her busy schedule. “You’ve got to commit, and that’s the thing, you either go hard or go home. It has to be full commitment across the board, ” she said on This Morning. Could 2023 be the year for Emma to take part?

Emma Willis currently hosts The Voice UK. Credit ©ITV

Gordon Ramsay

Fresh from his daughter Tilly previously taking part, Gordon Ramsay has confessed he’s “always wanted to dance” and would be up for hitting the ballroom.

He said: “They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango.”

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie could sign up to Strictly Come Dancing after impressing on 2021’s Christmas special. The popstar scored a perfect 40 points in the festive one-off after dancing the Cha Cha with Graziano Di Prima. And now Strictly bosses are said to be keen to secure the performer for the show’s main series.

Anne Marie, Graziano Di Prima – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

Scarlett Moffatt

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has long been rumoured for a stint on the show. The I’m A Celebrity winner told DigitalSpy of the rumours: “The Strictly people think I’m this pro dancer because I do a few dances on TikTok. I think everyone thinks I’m a professional dancer.

“I just love dancing. It just makes you feel happy. Anything that makes you feel happy, I would sign myself up for.”

We’ll update this article with new names as they’re rumoured!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically kicks off in September.