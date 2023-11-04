Who will be voted off Strictly Come Dancing tonight 'revealed' in latest odds

Here’s a look at who’s at risk of being voted off in tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing results.

Last Sunday’s latest episode saw TV star Zara McDermott and and pro partner Graziano Di Prima become the fifth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

They now leave nine celebs in the contest for this weekend’s latest live show with one more couple heading home on Sunday.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk dance their couples choice routine. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ahead of the next round of performances it’s Adam Thomas who is the contestant most likely to exit the show.

Adam found himself in the bottom two for the first time last week and the latest betting suggests he’s likely to be in that position again this week.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “All of the judges voted to save Adam over Zara from elimination in Halloween week, but he’s the strong favourite this week with odds of 4/5 to be next out of the competition.”

However Adam isn’t the only one predicted to be in danger in Sunday’s dance off.

Yeomans continued: “Potential salvation for Adam could come from Angela Scanlon who is next in the market at 3/1 to go, and she will have to navigate the notoriously tricky Samba she is taking on with Carlos to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Aint It Funny’.

“Not even this year’s superstar dancers Layton and Ellie have hit a score of 30 dancing the Samba, so Angela has it all to do if she wants to avoid the bottom of the leaderboard.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“At slightly longer odds of 5/1 comes this year’s surprise package Krishnan, who continues to defy the odds, and this week has been given the couple’s choice dance. He and Lauren are expected to perform a crowd-pleaser to the catchy ‘You Can Call Me Al’ by Paul Simon, which gives him every chance to survive another week!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 4 November at 7:05PM with the results show on Sunday, 5 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

You can catch up and watch online on BBC iPlayer.