Survivor UK 2023 spoilers and results from the new series

Here’s a spoiler filled recap of the Survivor UK results so far from the new 2023 series.

Joel Dommett hosts the brand new show on BBC One featuring 18 participants in the picturesque Dominican Republic.

Split into two opposing tribes, they’ll inhabit isolated coastlines, erect their own makeshift homes, brave nature’s fury, and engage in monumental tasks either for valued rewards or for immunity.

Meet the contestants

Eighteen contestants started Survivor 2023, split into two tribes.

Making up the Orange Tribe – Caleton – are Shai, Richard, Matthew, Jess, Rachel G, Leilani, Laurence, Tinuke, Nathan.

On the Blue Tribe – La Nena – are Pegleg, Sabrina, Ren, Ashleigh, Doug, Lee, Hannah, Christopher, Rach C.

Survivor UK results and spoilers

Episode 1

In the first episode, as soon as the teams were formed, they faced off in a gruelling challenge to secure essential supplies. As rifts started to emerge and characters were pushed to their limits, the defeated tribe grappled with the unforgiving wilderness.

Both tribes also confronted their maiden immunity challenge, demanding sheer stamina and persistence. For the tribe on the losing end, it was a tense rendezvous at Tribal Council where a member was voted out.

La Lena won both the reward and immunity challenge, seeing Caleton face the first tribal council.

With seven votes, Richard was eliminated.

Episode 2

In episode two, the tribes fought – quite literally in the latest reward challenge for a box of fishing supplies. Meanwhile, the second immunity challenge saw the tribes fight for survival as they raced into the sea to collect materials which they had to use to build the tallest tower.

La Lena won the reward challenge however ended up facing the second tribal council after Caleton won the immunity task.

With five votes, Sabrina was eliminated.

Episode 3

In episode three, the two tribes competed in a water race. They had to go head to head around a course while carrying a total of 50kg of weight.

Caleton won the immunity task for a second time running, seeing La Lena return to the tribal council.

With five votes, Rach was eliminated.

Episode 4

In episode four, the reward challenge saw members from each tribe to go head to head in a race through water to ring a bell. Caleton won the challenge, securing themselves a barbecue feast.

In the immunity challenge, the teams raced to stack a tower of blocks suspended precariously on a base held up by strings.

La Lena won the task, seeing Caleton head to the tribal council. However, instead of an elimination, Caleton had to vote to to send one of their members to the other tribe. With the most votes, Leilani left Caleton and joined La Lena .



Survivor continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with both weekend’s episodes available to stream from Saturday nights.