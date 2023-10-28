Survivor UK 2023 contestants revealed for brand new series

Here’s a run down of the cast of contestants of Survivor UK’s new seres in 2023.

Joel Dommett presides over this fresh installment of the ultimate game, a gripping blend of mental and physical trials. It entices viewers with challenges of wit, strength, and strategy as contestants vie to surpass, outthink, and outlive each other in pursuit of the title: Sole Survivor.

Chosen from various parts of the UK, 18 participants find themselves stranded in an exotic locale. They are split into two opposing tribes, each battling the other through a mix of cerebral and athletic tests, either for rewards or immunity.

As the game progresses, the tribes merge, turning the competition into a direct face-off. In the end, only one competitor emerges victorious, clinching the £100,000 prize and being declared the Sole Survivor.

Meet the cast of Survivor UK below (and where to follow them on Instagram!)…

Survivor 2023 contestants

Ashleigh

Age: 34

From: London

Job: Brand Strategist

Instagram username: @ashleightbishop

Ashleigh says: “I love every opportunity to live life to the fullest and to challenge and push myself. Whether it’s in work e.g. starting my own business, in fitness with my boxing or in life and taking on skydiving, I have always wanted to test my limits. I suffer from imposter syndrome and struggle to believe in myself, so this is why I push myself, to try and find my limits.”

Christopher

Age: 36

From: Bridgend

Job: Singer/Songwriter

Instagram username: @christopher.haul

Christopher says: “I wanted to be a contestant on Survivor because I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone and face my fears. I wanted to undertake the hardest challenges, on land, in the air or in the sea. I want to prove to myself that I have got what it takes, that I can achieve anything. The idea of having nothing but the clothes on my back seemed a million miles away from what I do in real life.”

Doug

Age: 32

From: Isle of Mull

Job: Flood Risk Consultant

Instagram username: @douglasswinbanks

Doug says: “When I was younger I vividly remember watching the original UK Survivor back in 2002. As a family we loved the show, even going as far as re-enacting some of the original challenges. When I saw that it was returning to TV in the UK I wasted no time in putting my application in. Next thing I know – I’m on a desert island building a shelter from bamboo!”

Hannah

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Semi-Professional Footballer

Instagram username: @hannahbaps

Hannah says: “Survivor really became my go-to TV show to watch during lockdown. I got totally hooked, binge-watching season after season and the more I watched, the more I thought: “I’d absolutely love to be on that show!”

Jess

Age: 38

From: London

Job: Fitting Model

Instagram username: @jesswoburn

Jess says of taking part in Survivor: “It’s the ultimate challenge of a lifetime and I fancied doing something wild as I approach 40. I also thought the 100K might come in handy!

Laurence

Age: 29

From: London, born in Vienna, and raised in Costa Rica

Job: Entrepreneur, currently doing an MPhil in Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Cambridge

Instagram username: @laurencemaximilian

Laurence says of signing up: “It was time to shake things up a bit and prove to myself that I could live on bare necessities, in order to appreciate the luxuries of life. I wanted to see whether my character would remain the same when put to the test, or whether I would crack under pressure like most other fellow soft millennials.”

Lee

Age: 28

From: Belfast (originally Limerick)

Job: Professional Boxer

Instagram username: @lee_reeves_boxer

Lee says of applying: “I thought it was a great opportunity to test myself and let the world see me for who I really am. Survivor shows people at their most vulnerable selves and I was excited for the Irish and British public to see me as my true authentic self.”

Leilani

Age: 45

From: Hertford

Job: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio

Instagram username: @leilaniloveslegwarmers

Leilani reveals of signing up: “A friend saw the application and said I should apply, I was at a crossroads in my life and looking for a new direction so it came along at the perfect time.”

Matthew

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Job: Hospitality

Instagram username: @matthewhaywoodx

Matthew says: “I wanted to be a contestant on Survivor because I knew this was the ultimate challenge! An amazing chance to really get stuck in and see what I’m made of. I turned 21 a few months ago and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my summer, I’m so thankful for the opportunity. I really wanted to push myself to the limits and I genuinely mean that – this is a dream.”

Nathan

Age: 35

From: Manchester (originally London)

Job: Fitness Instructor & Operations Manager

Instagram username: @moregainz101

Nathan says: “I very much believe in the concept of Kaizen (a Japanese term for continuous improvement) and I try to apply this concept to every part of my life. When I reflect on when I’ve grown the most, it has always been on the back of significantly challenging times, adversity, or hardship. So, when the opportunity to be a part of one of the most challenging experiences someone can face, I needed no convincing.”

Pegleg

Age: 54

From: St Agnes

Job: Surf School Owner

Instagram username: @instapegleg

Asked what qualities he’ll bring to the show, Pegleg shares: “Life experience as a 54yr old; a Gen X attitude for just getting on with it and not whining and moaning about the hardship of it all.”

Rachel

Age: 40

From: Whitstable

Job: Insurance Claims Handler

Instagram username: @rach_golding

Rachel shares: “I have always been an adventurous, strong, outdoorsy, sporty person who loves a challenge and my mum knew I had wanted to take part in a show like this for years so when she saw an advert for contestants online she tagged me in it. My motivation was that I wanted my children to know that not having a dad around does not mean that one parent isn’t enough and to show them that anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

Rach

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Job: Personal Trainer

Instagram username: @rachxcarstairs

Rach admits: “I had actually never heard of Survivor until the start of this year when I watched the Australian series and immediately knew that this would be something that I would enjoy. My boyfriend and I binge-watched every single series and I fell in love with the show. I love challenges and adrenaline rushes so taking part in Survivor was a perfect match for me.”

Ren

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Network Data Scientist

Instagram username: @therenegade_04

Ren says: “Survivor has been my all-time favourite show since I found it when I was 14, ‘obsessed’ is an understatement. It combines so many things I love into this intense and awesome package where you get to do stuff you don’t get to regularly as an adult. I also just love the mental and social aspects of the game – it’s not about playing the game you want to play, it’s about playing the game the jury wants to see you play.”

Richard

Age: 36

From: Dalkeith, Scotland

Job: Pensions Manager / RAF Reservist

Instagram username: @richardkinnear27

Richard says: “I am always looking for a new challenge and this gave me the opportunity to challenge myself physically and mentally.”

Sabrina

Age: 45

From: Stroud

Job: Ultramarathon Runner, Charity Founder, Author, Mum of 4 and Grandmother of 3.

Instagram username: @sabrunsmiles

Sabrina says of signing up: “It hit me at the right time! If you were told on a cold UK winters night about a show that was highly likely to be filmed on a tropical island, involved physical and mental challenges, and meant you couldn’t be contacted for the whole time you were there – wouldn’t you be interested?!”

Shai

Age: 33

From: London

Job: Finance Risk Manager

Instagram username: @shyrav

Shai says: “I remember watching the show as an 11 year old in Sri Lanka where I grew up till the age of 17 and have watched most previous seasons across the 23 year period. When the opportunity arose, I jumped at it! Who wouldn’t want to be stranded on a random island with nothing but basic rations against a bunch of random strangers, competing in the best game ever!”

Tinuke

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Professional Roller Skater & Adventurer

Instagram username: @tinuke_oyediran

Tinuke says: “I have always loved the show alongside all other survival shows since I was a kid. I was so excited when I saw it was coming to the UK. I want to go on the show for my late parents and to prove to myself that I am so much stronger than I thought I was. This is a complete game-changer for me, I am ready to change my life and fill it with adventure and challenge and this is the first stepping stone to get me there.”

Survivor starts on BBC One on Saturday, 28 October at 8:25PM and continues on Sunday, 29 October at 8PM.