2000s reality show Survivor is back with a brand new series on BBC One for 2023.

The survival competition will return this month, promising a test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor.

20 contestants will take part, marooned in a tropical location. Split into tribes, they’ll have to feed themselves, build their own shelter and compete to win rewards and immunity from being voted out.

The one Survivor left standing will win a £100,000 cash prize.

When does Survivor UK start?

Survivor UK’s brand new series will reportedly begin on Saturday, 28 October on BBC One. However that date has yet to be officially confirmed.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

The series will be hosted by Joel Dommett who said: “I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this.

“It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils BEGIN!”

Ahead of the Survivor UK 2023 start date, a cast of 18 contestants have been revealed: Ashleigh, Christopher, Doug, Hannah, Jess, Laurence, Lee, Leilani, Matthew, Nathan, Pegleg, Rachel, Rach, Ren, Richard, Sabrina, Shai and Tinuke.

Survivor originally aired for just two series on ITV In 2001 and 2002 however in the US it has aired more than 40 seasons since 2000. 2022 marks the show’s 25th anniversary having first premiered in Sweden in 1997.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC said: “Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of producers Remarkable Entertainment added: “Survivor is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC.”

As well as watching on BBC One, you’ll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer