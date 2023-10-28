Survivor UK prize money and how the new series works

Survivor has made a much-awaited return to UK TV – from the prize money to the format, here’s all about the show.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, this fresh series offers a gripping blend of mental and physical challenges, ensuring viewers are on the edge of their seats.

Contestants will need to strategise, showcase strength, and navigate alliances to emerge as the Sole Survivor.

How does Survivor work?

From various corners of the UK, 18 contestants find themselves stranded in an exotic paradise, split into two competitive tribes. They will go head-to-head in assorted tests of wit and endurance, vying for either rewards or immunity.

The famed Tribal Council sees contestants voted off step by step. As tribes merge, the competition intensifies, narrowing down to a one-on-one showdown.

In the end, only one cab earn the title of Sole Survivor.

What’s the Survivor UK prize money?

The winner of Survivor won’t just take home bragging rights, they’ll also pocket a cool £100,000 cash in prize money.

Survivor launches this Saturday night at 8:25PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Right from the start, the two tribes face off in a brutal reward challenge, racing to secure essential supplies. As differences emerge and characters are pushed to their limits, the tribe that comes up short grapples with the unforgiving surroundings.

The tribes also go head-to-head in their debut immunity challenge, a rigorous test of stamina. The tribe that falls short will face a tense evening at Tribal Council, making the difficult decision to vote out one member.

> Meet the contestants on Survivor UK’s new series

Which tribe will clinch victory in the initial immunity challenge? And who will be the first to exit the game, seeing their hopes of the £100,000 prize and the coveted title of Sole Survivor crumble?

Survivor UK continues Saturday and Sunday nights for eight weeks on BBC One and iPlayer in the TV schedule.