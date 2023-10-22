Bobby Brazier battles Nigel Harman to be Strictly favourite

There’s a fight at the top in the race to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

It’s week five of the competition and the remaining celebs are competing to make it through to the show’s Halloween special.

As it stands, Nigel Harman remains the favourite at 9/4 to win the show but faces increasingly tough competition from Bobby Brazier who is narrowly behind and closing with odds of 5/2.

Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans said: “Before the launch episode, punters thought Bobby Brazier would be the contestant to beat in this year’s Strictly and he was the firm favourite for the Glitter Ball trophy.

“However, after some dazzling performances from Nigel in the opening weeks, he’s jumped into the favourite spot and has remained there ever since.”

Yeomans added: “Our latest figures suggest that Bobby is getting close to regaining his original position as the favourite and he potentially needs just one strong performance to knock Nigel off the top spot in the market.

“Bobby and Dianne are strutting their stuff to ‘Golden Hour’ by JVKE with a Viennese Waltz tonight – could this finally be the performance that takes Bobby favourite again? Only time will tell!”

This week, Layton Williams once again dominated the Strictly leaderboard, securing a season-best 39 points. He missed just one mark after delivering a fiery salsa performance with his professional partner, Nikita.

Ellie and Vito brought intensity to their Paso Doble routine set to “Insomnia” by Faithless, earning 37 points. Motsi declared it her top performance of the series so far.

On the flip side, after narrowly escaping elimination the previous week, Eddie Kadi found himself in a precarious position again, receiving 24 points for his Samba. Slightly ahead of him, Annabel Croft’s Charleston garnered 27 points from the panel.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC.