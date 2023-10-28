Favourite to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing in tonight's Halloween special

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 Halloween special this weekend – and one more celebrity will be heading home.

Tonight, the eleven remaining celebrities are poised to grace the dancefloor once more, passionately vying to impress both the discerning judges and the viewers.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas will impart their scores, which will then be joined with the votes cast by the public, ultimately leading to the revelation of the bottom two couples.

Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

And ahead of the results in Sunday’s show, there’s a clear favourite to be sent home.

Bookmakers Betway have made Zara the odds-on favourite to be eliminated after two times in the dance-off.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “Zara is the short-priced favourite with odds of 8/13 to be the next contestant to leave the competition. She has been in the bottom two twice so far this series and punters seem convinced that she will find herself in that position again. She’s unlikely to make it three times lucky and will probably be the one packing her dancing shoes.”

“Zara and Graziano will dance a Charleston to ‘Jeepers Creepers’ for Halloween week and it will need to be fang-tastic for them to remain in the competition! There are real concerns that as a beginner she will struggle technically to match the scores of others at this stage of the competition, and nothing but a spook-tacular performance seems likely to keep them out of the dreaded dance-off.”

If Zara does manage to avoid the bottom two, it’s Adam who could end up in danger.

Yeomans added: “Besides Zara, our latest figures show Adam might also be in the danger zone with odds of 3/1 to dance his last dance this weekend.

“He scored well last time as the couple’s choice dance but won’t have that to rely on this week as he and Luba will perform an American Smooth to Perry Como’s ‘Magic Moments’. With so much spooky drama to look forward to, whatever happens, Halloween week promises to be a scream!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues Saturday night at 6:40PM on BBC One.

The results will air on Sunday at 7:20PM. As well as the dance-off, Sunday’s show will see a special group routine from the professionals and a music performance from Rick Astley.