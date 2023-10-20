I'm A Celebrity returns this November - watch first trailer

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back for 2023 – watch a first trailer now!

Join hosts Ant and Dec as they prepare to welcome a fresh roster of celebrities embarking on the “ultimate jungle experience.”

In a brand-new 60-second trailer debuting on ITV1 this weekend, the iconic duo is found deep within a lush tropical jungle, diligently tending to the retreat.

With their eye-catching towel artistry, meticulous sand raking, and the presentation of “exotic” cuisine, the pair bestow upon the new campmates a taste of the “full celebrity treatment” as they unveil the doors to the 5* (more or less) Jungle Retreat. The unfolding events as the celebrities check in remain a tantalizing mystery…

Once again, the renowned personalities bid farewell to their lavish abodes and comforts, as they make their way into the Australian jungle, where a slew of specially crafted surprises await them.

Much-loved challenges return, with the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle awaiting the ultimate victor.

As always, viewers can anticipate watching the stars grapple with demanding trials to secure sustenance, all in the hopes of being crowned this year’s Jungle Monarch.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start in November on ITV1 and ITVX.

Those rumoured for the I’m A Celebrity line up this year currently include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, Rugby star Danny Cipriani, soap actress Danielle Harold, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall.