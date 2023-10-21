Strictly Come Dancing 2023 odds reveal favourite to be voted off this week

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its latest live show this weekend – who will be next to leave?

Twelve celebrities currently remain in the competition and tonight they’ll be performing once more for the judges and viewers.

Ahead of the performances, bookmakers are predicting the possibility of a shock result in Sunday’s elimination.

Annabel Croft. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “For the first time this series Annabel’s place in the show looks to be under genuine threat as our latest figures show punters think her time may be up. Last week, the 57-year-old was a relatively safe 25/1 to be eliminated, but this week we have seen a flurry of bets and she is currently a much shorter 6/1 to go on Sunday.

“Annabel is set to dance the Charleston on Saturday night to ‘Ladies Night’ by Kool & The Gang, and there is definitely some doubt about whether she can pull it off.”

Yeomans continued: “There are three contestants with shorter odds than Annabel to be eliminated, but there are potentially reasons to be optimistic on each of those. Zara (6/4) has an American Smooth to ‘Can’t Fight The Moonlight’ which could be a great dance for her.

“Adam (2/1) was great last week, and he and dance partner Luba get the couple’s choice this week. Eddie (2/1) will benefit from the usual bounce after a bottom-2 placing last week and Karen does a mean Samba!”

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that Amanda Abbington will not perform on this weekend’s live show for medical reasons.

All being well, she will return to the competition next weekend for the Halloween special.

For now, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight at 6:35PM on BBC One.

The judges will mark all of the latest routines before the next viewer vote opens to help determine those in the dance off.

The results air Sunday at 7:15PM with the professionals dancing a 60s Fosse-inspired number. Plus, Bastille performs in the ballroom.