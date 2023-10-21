Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 latest live show.

To date, three couples have bid farewell to the competition. In tonight’s episode, the remaining pairs showcased a fresh array of captivating ballroom and Latin routines.

Each of the surviving couples stepped onto the dance floor, determined to impressed judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Those who avoid the dance off will make it into next week’s Halloween special, but for one it’ll be the end of their journey in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities in week five

Strictly spoilers

This week saw Layton Williams once again topping the Strictly leaderboard with a series high of 39 points, dropping just the one mark after igniting the dancefloor with his salsa alongside pro partner Nikita.

Ellie and Vito added a touch of drama with their Paso Doble to Insomnia by Faithless, scoring 37 marks in what Motsi said was her favourite routine of the series to date.

At the other end and after avoiding elimination last week, Eddie Kadi was left in danger again with 24 marks for his Samba. Just above him, Annabel Croft’s Charleston score the 27 marks from the judges.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dance the pasodoble. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Elsewhere tonight, Adam Thomas offered up the latest Couple’s Choice dance, grooving to the Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys while Angela Rippon and pro partner Kai created a passionate atmosphere with the first Argentine Tango of the series.

Angela Scanlon danced the American Smooth to Cherish by Madonna, Bobby Brazier performed the Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE and Krishnan Guru-Murthy quickstepped to the classic The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra.

Nigel Harman brought classic charm with a Foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, and Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima’s American Smooth waltz to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes added a romantic touch to the evening.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk dance their couples choice routine. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Who will be voted off Strictly this week?

Amanda Abbington did not perform this evening due to medical reasons, with host Tess Daly saying she would hopefully return next week.

The total judges’ marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

Who will be in the dance off where last week it was Matt Goss who left Strictly Come Dancing? Bookies have suggested a shock exit could be on the cards.

Remember, Strictly returns tomorrow (Sunday) night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a 60s Fosse-inspired number from Strictly professionals and a musical performance from Bastille.