The first Big Brother 2023 eviction results have been revealed in tonight’s live show.

Last night it was announced who was up for eviction on Friday with two housemates facing the axe.

After all sixteen housemates nominated for the first time it was Farida and Kerry who were put forward for the public vote.

Who left Big Brother tonight?

In Friday’s live show (13 October), it was Farida was evicted.

Farida appeared excited about her departure, screaming as she left the house. “I’m so happy” she exclaimed. “I had the most amazing time.”

Farida added: “I’m fabulous, how many of you lot would like a week in that house? I’ve been there, it’s priceless.”

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the result live on ITV2 and ITVX. They revealed that over 500,000 votes had been cast via the show’s app.

It was a surprise result with Kerry having been the favourite to go ahead of the live show.

Earlier in tonight’s episode, it was revealed who nominated who. Kerry received six nominations and Farida received eight nominations.

During the various diary room entries, Farida was labelled as rude, hard work, selfish, and accused of having a hidden agenda, while Kerry was described as loud, overpowering, and patronizing.

Although they did not end up facing eviction, Paul received two nominations and Henry the one nomination.

After the nominations were revealed in the house, Farida was seen accusing the younger housemates of ganging up on herself and Kerry to get them out.

That claim led to a row with Olivia in the living room, who stormed off swearing: “I can’t be arsed with that… f**king hell! That’s f**king wound me up.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday – Friday nights.

AJ & Will will have the first full interview with Farida on spin-off show Late and Live later this evening on ITV2, followed by live feed from the house online.