Big Brother is BACK! Everything you need to know about the new series

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Big Brother returns for its brand new series on ITV this Sunday night – here’s all you need to know about the reboot.

Five years after it was last on UK TV, here’s the inside scoop ahead of this week’s big launch…

Big Brother start date

Set to be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the show will kick off this Sunday night, 8 October at 9PM.

To mark the comeback of the ultimate social experiment, Big Brother: The Launch will take over the airwaves with a multi-channel and streaming extravaganza, airing across ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

Following the launch, the rest of the series will be available every night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX, excluding Saturdays.

The launch show will introduce a fresh roster of carefully selected housemates from diverse backgrounds. These individuals will be the inaugural residents of the brand new Big Brother house, arriving at the iconic location in front of a live studio audience.

Once locked inside, the house will provide the setting for plenty of drama from ingenious challenges to suspenseful nominations and live evictions. As always, the public will play a pivotal role, voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Following each episode of the nightly highlights will be new side show Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted live by AJ and Will.

This additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content will be presented from the site of the Big Brother house with a live studio audience of BBUK fans.

AJ Odudu and Will Best

Live feed returns!

The show promises to offer viewers an inside look at the evictees’ first live interviews, along with a range of unmissable features, including access to camera runs, celebrity guest commentary, debates, and weekly nomination results.

Then Big Brother: Live Stream is also set to make its triumphant return to screens.

It will air exclusively on TV and online via ITV’s streaming platform ITVX seven nights a week, providing fans with the opportunity to watch live footage into the late hours a.

Big Brother airs on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM on Sunday, 8 October.