Where Britain’s Got Talent star Charlotte Jaconelli is now

Charlotte Jaconelli, who first captured the nation’s heart on Britain’s Got Talent as part of the duo Jonathan and Charlotte, has continued to make waves in the music industry.

Charlotte, alongside her singing partner Jonathan Antoine, rose to fame in 2012 when they auditioned for the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Their stunning rendition of The Prayer left the audience and judges in awe, instantly catapulting them into the spotlight.

What happened to Jonathan and Charlotte?

However Simon Cowell had a controversial opinion on the pair.

“This is what I think, Charlotte I think you’re good bud Jonathan, you are unbelievable. Seriously, you have an outstandingly good voice. You are a future star,” he said, “I like the fact that this works as a duo but I worry Charlotte you’re going to hold him back.”

But Jonathan hit back defiantly: “Well we came on here as a duo so we’re going to stay here as a duo.”

The pair got four yeses through to the next round and went on to make the final.

Despite finishing as runners-up, their journey was just beginning.

Jonathan and Charlotte went on to release two successful albums together, but in 2014, they announced they would be pursuing solo careers. This marked a new chapter for Charlotte, who was eager to explore her own path in the music industry.

Charlotte’s solo career took off with the release of her debut album Solitaire.

Where’s Charlotte now?

Following her Britain’s Got Talent appearance and album, Charlotte is now a certified star of the West End. She has appeared in musicals such as The Wizard of Oz and Heathers. Her other credits include Into The Woods at Theatre Royal Bath and the RSC’s The Boy in the Dress, based on the book written by BGT judge David Walliams.

In 2024, Charlotte will join the cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon and star in Carousel in concert in the West End.