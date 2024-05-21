The Marlow Murder Club will return for second series

UKTV has announced the return of The Marlow Murder Club, with the amateur sleuthing trio Judith, Suzie, and Becks set to solve more mysteries in the second series.

The first series, which debuted on Drama and UKTV Play in March 2024, achieved record ratings of 2.7 million viewers, making it Drama’s best performance to date.

The second series, which starts filming this summer, will feature Robert Thorogood teaming up with writers Lucia Haynes (Annika, Vera) and Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders, Ridley) to craft a murder mystery in each two-episode instalment.

Episode one and two will adapt Robert’s second book, Death Comes to Marlow, while the other episodes will introduce brand-new, standalone stories.

In this series, life in the picturesque town of Marlow seems to have settled after the triple murder that previously shook the community. However, retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), and dog-walker Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) are soon drawn back into action as a series of unsettling crimes emerge.

From an impossible murder inside a locked study of a grand mansion, to a mysterious death in a quiet cul-de-sac, and a suspicious accident at the Marlow sailing club, the trio will be kept busy. They will navigate Marlow’s social spectrum, from local aristocracy to boatyard workers, and assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her investigations.

Helen Perry, head of drama for UKTV said: “Monumental Television and Robert Thorogood’s female-led mystery thriller The Marlow Murder Club proved to be such a smash hit with viewers that we just had to bring it back for a second season.

“We’re delighted to be re-joining Judith Potts and the gang for more fun and puzzle-solving drama, and we know our viewers will love it too.”

The Marlow Murder Club S2 is a brand-new UKTV Original commission and will air on U&DRAMA and stream on U in 2025, following the launch of U in the summer.