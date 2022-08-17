ITV 'planning to build brand new Big Brother house for new series'

ITV are said to be planning to build a brand new Big Brother house for its upcoming reboot.

It was confirmed this month that the iconic reality show would return to UK TV screens in 2023, five years after it was last on air.

When it first launched in 2000 on Channel 4, Big Brother was filmed at a house in Bow, London before moving to a new custom-built home at at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood in 2002.

The series continued to film there all the way through to its most recent series in 2018 on Channel 5.

By 2020 the building had been demolished, leaving nothing but a concrete wasteland.

As ITV prepare to revive the series, reports claim they are planning a new purpose built Big Brother house rather than use a temporary set.

The Sun claims that the location has been narrowed down to three different sites in North London.

"Once they’ve decided, they’ll have the builders move in as soon as possible to bring the next Big Brother house to life," a source shared with the publication. "They’re already working on designs of how they want the house to look.

"It’s important to them that they put their own stamp on it while still giving plenty of nostalgia for long-time fans to enjoy."

Sources also claimed that the commitment suggested ITV had 'long term plans' for the format.

The new series of Big Brother will air on ITV2 in 2023.

The show will see the return of tasks, nominations and live evictions as cameras capture every move of the latest group of housemates.

It's claimed ITV are keen to cast the show with people 'from all walks of life' and avoid 'influencer types'.

As ever, the public will decide who goes and who will win, walking out of the house with a life changing cash prize.