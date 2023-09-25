Big Brother: Late & Live spin-off show announced

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Big Brother is back and it’s bringing a brand new spin-off show.

ITV has confirmed that the brand new reboot of Big Brother will launch on Sunday, 8 October.

To mark the grand return of this ultimate social experiment, Big Brother: The Launch will air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

Following the launch, the series will continue to air nightly at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX, except for Saturdays.

In Big Brother: The Launch, viewers will be introduced to a fresh group of carefully selected housemates, representing diverse backgrounds and walks of life. As they step into the all-new Big Brother house, a live studio audience will witness their arrival at the famous destination.

Following each Big Brother episode, fans can tune in to new spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

This show, filmed at the Big Brother house in front of a live studio audience, offers viewers an extra hour of exclusive Big Brother content. It will be the go-to destination for the first live interviews with evictees, exclusive camera run access, celebrity guest commentary, debates, and weekly nomination results.

Then, Big Brother: Live Stream will be available to watch online exclusively on ITVX seven nights a week following the spin-off show.

The iconic Big Brother house has undergone a contemporary transformation to match the show’s reimagined concept. Inside its walls, viewers can expect the return of clever tasks, nerve-wracking nominations, and live evictions.

Once again, the public plays a pivotal role by voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will take home a life-changing cash prize.