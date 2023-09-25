tellymix
Big Brother: Late & Live spin-off show announced

Published by Josh Darvill
AJ Odudu and Will Best
Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc
Big Brother is back and it’s bringing a brand new spin-off show.

ITV has confirmed that the brand new reboot of Big Brother will launch on Sunday, 8 October.

To mark the grand return of this ultimate social experiment, Big Brother: The Launch will air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best pose together sat on eats

Following the launch, the series will continue to air nightly at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX, except for Saturdays.

In Big Brother: The Launch, viewers will be introduced to a fresh group of carefully selected housemates, representing diverse backgrounds and walks of life. As they step into the all-new Big Brother house, a live studio audience will witness their arrival at the famous destination.

Following each Big Brother episode, fans can tune in to new spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

This show, filmed at the Big Brother house in front of a live studio audience, offers viewers an extra hour of exclusive Big Brother content. It will be the go-to destination for the first live interviews with evictees, exclusive camera run access, celebrity guest commentary, debates, and weekly nomination results.

Then, Big Brother: Live Stream will be available to watch online exclusively on ITVX seven nights a week following the spin-off show.

The iconic Big Brother house has undergone a contemporary transformation to match the show’s reimagined concept. Inside its walls, viewers can expect the return of clever tasks, nerve-wracking nominations, and live evictions.

Once again, the public plays a pivotal role by voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will take home a life-changing cash prize.

