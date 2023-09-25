Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed for new series on ITV2

Big Brother is making its much-anticipated return to UK television with a start date now confirmed!

The iconic reality show is back for 2023 and will be moving to ITV2 and ITVX..

The new series will feature a fresh cast of carefully selected housemates from diverse backgrounds, who will live together in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks.

With cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn, viewers can expect all the drama, excitement, and entertainment that Big Brother is known for.

Big Brother 2023 start date

Big Brother UK’s new series will start on Sunday, 8 October at 9PM, airing across both ITV1 and ITV2.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the ITVX website.

The show will continue nightly for six weeks on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the new series, fronting both the main show and a nightly spin-off called Big Brother: Late & Live.

There will also be nightly live feed on ITVX.

What to expect from Big Brother’s return

The iconic Big Brother house will receive a contemporary new look to match the reimagining of the show.

Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations, and live evictions will all be back, with the public playing a crucial role in the series by voting throughout and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

AJ, who previously hosted Channel 5’s Big Brother spin-off Bit On The Side, said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Big Brother was last seen in 2018 on Channel 5 having first started in 2000 on Channel 4.