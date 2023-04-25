Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been confirmed as the new hosts of Big Brother.

The pair will front the upcoming reboot of the reality series on ITV2 and ITVX later this year.

They’ll host both the main show and a nightly spin-off, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in the world’s most famous house.

AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will said: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Big Brother returns to UK TV for the first time in five years in 2023 on its new home.

The show was last seen in 2018 on Channel 5 having first started in 2000 on Channel 4.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation. With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

The new revival will see a new cast of housemates taking up residence in the legendary TV habitat for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

Casting for the upcoming series is open now with applications available online from BigBrother.com.

A start date and further details for the series are to be confirmed.