Big Brother’s return to TV is set to launch on ITV1 this October.

The show will be back on UK television for the first time in five years with a brand new series on ITV.

Although Big Brother will air nightly on ITV2, it’s been reported that the opening launch episode will broadcast on ITV1.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “ITV wanted to make sure the comeback landed with a bang so they will kick things off by giving it the most high-profile spot possible.

“They’re hoping that a sensational start will hook the maximum number of viewers on the main channel, then bring them across to ITV2 for the rest of the series.”

An exact start date for the launch is to be confirmed.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host both the main show and a nightly chat show spin-off.

Each evening will also see live streaming direct from the house available online via ITVX.

An all-new ensemble of thoughtfully chosen housemates, representing diverse backgrounds, will step into the renowned reality TV residence for a period of up to six weeks. Cameras will diligently capture their every step, and the entire nation will be engaged in their every twist and turn.

Set under the iconic roof of the Big Brother house, which has been given a contemporary makeover for this revitalized iteration of the show, the stage is set for a series brimming with clever challenges, heart-pounding nominations, and electrifying live evictions.

The public will once again hold a pivotal role, participating in crucial voting throughout the series, ultimately crowning the victor who will be awarded a life-altering cash prize.

Big Brother last aired in the UK on Channel 5 who took over the show from Channel 4 where it first launched back in 2000.

The new series will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.