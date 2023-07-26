ITV confirms return of Big Brother live feed and schedule details

ITV has confirmed the return of live feed for its upcoming reboot of Big Brother.

Big Brother makes its triumphant return to the UK screens, moving onto ITV2 and ITVX starting from 2023.

Ahead of the Big Brother start date this autumn, ITV2 and ITVX have revealed details on what to expect from the schedule.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

The main show will run from Sunday – Friday at 9PM, so no show on Saturday.

Right after the main show, get cozy for the sibling show, also presented by the dynamic hosting duo AJ Odudu and Will Best. They will bring you a lively review of the evening’s events, along with the excitement of a live audience filled with passionate Big Brother fans.

Then, for the ultimate mega fans, ITVX has a treat in store – a dedicated live stream from the Big Brother house! Every night, for two whole hours, you can immerse yourself in the contestants’ everyday lives. Watch them chat, laugh, flirt and perhaps even encounter a few dramatic moments that don’t make it to the main show.

Big Brother is set to launch later this year on ITV2.

The world’s most famous reality TV home will be the stage for their thrilling journey, as cameras capture every moment of their up to six-week stay. The nation will be hooked, following along with bated breath as the housemates navigate the challenges, alliances and surprises that unfold under the iconic Big Brother roof.

In this reimagining of the show, the Big Brother house will receive a contemporary makeover, providing a fresh and exciting backdrop for the housemates’ experiences. Viewers can look forward to clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and the suspenseful live evictions that make Big Brother a television sensation.

The public’s role remains pivotal, as they will once again have the power to influence the game. Throughout the series, viewers will cast their votes, ultimately determining the winner who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.”

Will added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”