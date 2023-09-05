An ‘all stars’ series of Love Island has been confirmed to air next year.

Following the show’s recent summer final, it’s been announced there will be no winter season of the hit dating competition next year.

Instead, a special ‘All Stars’ version of Love Island will welcome back former islanders for a second chance at finding their perfect match.

Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

ITV say it will see “familiar faces from the show venture back into TV’s most talked about Villa for a second chance at finding love.”

They tease: “Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

“As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.”

The series will air from a villa in South Africa.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Love Island producers Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe added: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and online via the ITVX website.