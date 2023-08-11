Strictly Come Dancing 2023 favourites revealed as line up is confirmed

The early favourites on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have been revealed.

Today saw presenter, actor and theatre performer Les Dennis revealed as the final contestant to sign up for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Fifteen hopeful celebrities have now been confirmed for the upcoming series, set to begin on TV in September.

Ahead of their first steps, bookmakers BoyleSports has made EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier the 4/1 favourite to become the latest Albert Square resident to waltz their way to the glitterball following previous victories for Jill Halfpenny, Kara Tointin and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas makes it a battle of the soaps at the head of the early betting and is 9/2 second favourite alongside Irish presenter Angela Scanlon and West End star Layton Williams.

Channel Four News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has it all to do if he is to make the headlines as the rank 50/1 outsider, although former newsreader Angela Rippon is being given a stronger chance at 16/1 as she prepares to become the oldest celebrity to take to the Strictly dancefloor at the age of 78.

Meanwhile former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis finds himself chalked up as a 33/1 long-shot.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Support is thin on the ground for Les Dennis and he clearly isn’t expected to be anywhere near the top of the leaderboard at 33/1, so we have to say if he’s up there we’ll give you the money ourselves.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will begin next month on BBC One and iPlayer, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will return as judges for 2023.