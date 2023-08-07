There's already a hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing this year

The first names on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed and there’s already an early favourite.

So far the seven celebrity contestants have been confirmed for the 2023 line up of Strictly.

Before anyone has danced a step, Layton Williams has emerged as the frontrunner with the highest likelihood of clinching victory, according to bookies Betway.

Renowned for his illustrious career on London’s prestigious West End stage, Layton Williams has already left an indelible mark with stellar performances in acclaimed productions such as Billy Elliot, where he notably portrayed the lead role. His impressive repertoire also includes standout appearances in musical gems like Hairspray!, Rent and the widely celebrated Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Also confirmed for the line up at the moment, Angela Scanlon garners odds of 7/1, while esteemed television journalist Angela Rippon CBE is poised at 8/1

Betway’s Head of PR, Chad Yeomans, said: “The UK’s most popular dancing show returns this autumn, and while we don’t have the names of the full list of celebrities announced yet, it’s clear that Layton is already a frontrunner, as an established theatre star with dance and stage experience.

“However we know from past experience that everyone loves a Strictly underdog – and it will remain to be seen who will take home the Glitter Ball trophy this year!”

With the eagerly awaited Class of 2023 set to dazzle audiences starting this September, the contestants will strive to emulate the triumphant footsteps of last year’s victor, Hamza Yassin, and claim the coveted Glitter Ball trophy as their own.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One next month.