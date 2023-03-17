Alison Hammond confirmed as new host of The Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond has been announced as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

The TV presenter will takeover from Matt Lucas, fronting the new series alongside Noel Fielding later this year.

Comedian Matt announced at the end of 2022 he was quitting the hit baking show following its upcoming Celebrity Specials.

Alison Hammond

No stranger to the iconic Bake Off tent, Alison previously appeared as a baker in 2020 for Celebrity Bake Off.

Alison said, “Finally I can talk about it! I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers. It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started.”

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, added: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

Kieran Smith, Executive Producer, Love Productions commented: “Alison has already proved herself to be a natural on Bake Off, maybe not as a baker, but as someone who brings an infectious warmth and humour into the tent and we can’t wait for this year’s bakers to meet her and Noel. Welcome to The Great British Bake Off…”

Speaking last year, Matt said on social media he was stepping down from the show due to scheduling commitments.

Matt wrote on Twitter “xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

Bake Off will return later this month with its Celebrity Specials in support of Stand Up To Cancer, hosted by Matt and Noel. The main series with Alison and Noel will follow in the autumn.