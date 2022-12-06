Matt Lucas is to quit as co-host of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

The comedian has announced he will be stepping down from the hit baking show following its upcoming Celebrity Specials in the New Year.

Matt told fans he had decided to leave the show due to scheduling commitments.

Matt shared in a post on social media: “xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt”

Matt has co-hosted the show for the past three years after replacing Sandi Toksvig.

Prior to the move to Channel 4, the Great British Bake Off was hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

A replacement for Matt is to be announced.

Bake Off will return in early 2023 with its Celebrity Specials in support of Stand Up To Cancer. The main series with a new host will follow in the autumn, typically launching in September.