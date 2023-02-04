The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Stephen Mulhern, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this week’s episode of The Masked Singer 2023 – who was behind the mask this week?.

Series 4 of The Masked Singer continued on ITV1 this weekend with its sixth episode.

Across eight shows a brand new cast of 12 celebs will be performing all while concealing their identities with extraordinary costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths – comedian Mo Gilligan, TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall – will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each week. For the latest episode, they were joined by guest panellist Stephen Mulhern.

In Saturday’s show the remaining seven acts performed before TWO were eliminated in a double exit.

Recap the performances and latest reveals below…

Fawn

Opening the latest episode was Fawn, singing Changing by Sigma and Paloma Faith.

Knitting

Next up was Knitting who performed Left Outside Alone by Anastacia.

Otter

Third to perform was Otter who sang Cheerleader by OMI for their latest performance.

Jellyfish

Into the spotlight next was Jellyfish who performed Alone by Heart.

Rhino

Next was Rhino who performed Into You by Ariana Grande.

Jacket Potato

The penultimate performance of the night came from Jacket Potato, singing Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way.

Phoenix

Last to sing this weekend was Phoenix, performing It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones.

Knitting is unmasked!

After all acts had performed, the audience voted for their favourite acts. With the fewest votes, the first act to be unmasked tonight was Knitting. Knitting took off their mask to reveal Steps singer Claire Richards.

Otter is revealed!

With the next fewest votes, Otter and Fawn faced the panel who decided which one to save. The panel chose to keep Fawn which meant Otter was eliminated. Taking off their mask, Otter revealed themselves to be Daisy May Cooper.

The latest series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV1 on Saturday nights.